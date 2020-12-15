Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 13,550; Bajaj twins top gainers
Rupee skids 8 paise to end at 73.63 against US dollar
Oil slips on demand worries as COVID-19 lockdowns tighten in Europe
Home Market Stocks
Finance

CV finance space: Cholamandalam, Sundaram Finance to perform better, others may struggle, says Antique Broking

Updated : December 15, 2020 06:40 PM IST

Being a heterogeneous sector, commercial vehicle is gradually seeing some green shoots in smaller segments such as pick-up and SCVs with the economic activities speeding up.
Retail sales of commercial vehicles rose 12.7 percent month-on-month in November.
CV finance space: Cholamandalam, Sundaram Finance to perform better, others may struggle, says Antique Broking

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Tata-Mistry case: Stake worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, claims Mistry camp

Tata-Mistry case: Stake worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, claims Mistry camp

Mrs Bectors Food over-subscribed on day-1; retail portion bid the most

Mrs Bectors Food over-subscribed on day-1; retail portion bid the most

Company's RoCE has improved from 18% in FY18 to 24% in H1FY21: Bectors Food’s Anoop Bector

Company's RoCE has improved from 18% in FY18 to 24% in H1FY21: Bectors Food’s Anoop Bector

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement