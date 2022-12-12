Cupid wins Rs 5.75 crore order from United Nations Population Fund

In October, Cupid Ltd. received two orders from the UNFPA worth nearly Rs 12 crore.

Cupid Ltd. has received a purchase order worth Rs 5.75 crore from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for the supply of water-based lubricants.

The repeat order will be executed by February, April, and June 2023. In October, the leading manufacturer of contraceptives also received two orders, worth nearly Rs 12 crore, from the UNFPA.

On October 31, the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency awarded Cupid Ltd. an order worth Rs 3.72 crore for supplying male condoms and water-based lubricant by January 23, 2023.

On October 17, the small-cap company also received an order worth Rs 8.19 crore from the UNFPA.

In the September quarter, Cupid’s net profit jumped by 84.6 percent to Rs 8.58 crore from Rs 4.65 million in the year-ago period. Its total operating income surged 38 percent to Rs 45.25 crore from Rs 32.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 12 crore from Rs 5.52 crore in the same period last year.

The company also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the ongoing financial year at its board meeting held on November 14, 2022.

Shares of Cupid Ltd. ended 1.97 percent lower at Rs 246.95 on Monday.