Cummins India surges nearly 11% as Q3 earnings beat street expectations
Updated : January 29, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Cummins India soared nearly 11 percent on Wednesday after the company's Q3 results beat street expectations.
The company reported a 1.2 percent rise in net profit at Rs 199.9 crore versus Rs 197.5 crore in the year-ago period.
