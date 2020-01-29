Cummins India surges nearly 11% as Q3 earnings beat street expectations

Cummins India shares soared nearly 11 percent on Wednesday after the company's Q3 results beat street expectations. The company reported a 1.2 percent rise in net profit at Rs 199.9 crore versus Rs 197.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue, however, declined 3.8 percent to Rs 1,456 crore versus Rs 1,514.3 crore YoY.

The stock rose as much as 10.8 percent to Rs 652.80 per share on the BSE. At 10:01 am, the stock was trading 7.3 percent higher at Rs 631.25 as compared to a 0.66 percent or 271 points rise in BSE Sensex at 41,238.

The firm maintained its FY20 domestic revenue growth guidance at 3-5 percent and FY20 export revenue guidance at 0-20 percent decline, Cummins said in its post-earnings conference call. It added that other expenditures fell by Rs 10 crore in Q3 due to a change in royalty spend.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) was down 5.3 percent at Rs 216.1 crore versus Rs 228.1 crore, while margin was down at 14.8 percent versus 15.1 percent, YoY.