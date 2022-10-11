Cummins makes open offer to acquire 26% in Automotive Axles

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini At 10:54 am shares of Automotive Axles are trading at Rs 2091, up by 4.41 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Shares of Automotive Axles climbed over 5 percent after Cummins Inc made an open offer to buy up to 26 percent stake in the company. The open offer is for the acquisition of 39.29 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at the value of Rs 1504.3 per share.

Cummins Inc owns 35.52 percent stake in Automotive Axles, due to which a mandatory open offer had to be made.

Meanwhile, BF Investment, the other promoter that holds 35.5 percent stake in Automotive Axles, was in focus after Cummins made the open offer.

With the open offer, Cummins Inc will be a co-promoter of Automotive Axles along with the Kalyani group.

Cummins Inc shares are trading red at Rs 1217, down 0.6 percent from the previous close on the BSE.