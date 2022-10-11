    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Cummins makes open offer to acquire 26% in Automotive Axles

    Cummins makes open offer to acquire 26% in Automotive Axles

    Cummins makes open offer to acquire 26% in Automotive Axles
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    At 10:54 am shares of Automotive Axles are trading at Rs 2091, up by 4.41 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

    Shares of Automotive Axles climbed over 5 percent after Cummins Inc made an open offer to buy up to 26 percent stake in the company. The open offer is for the acquisition of 39.29 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at the value of Rs 1504.3 per share.
    Cummins Inc owns 35.52 percent stake in  Automotive Axles, due to which a mandatory open offer had to be made.
    Meanwhile, BF Investment, the other promoter that holds 35.5 percent stake in Automotive Axles, was in focus after Cummins made the open offer.
    With the open offer, Cummins Inc will be a co-promoter of Automotive Axles along with the Kalyani group.
    At 10:54 am, shares of Automotive axles were trading at Rs 2,091, up by 4.41 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    Cummins Inc shares are trading red at Rs 1217, down 0.6 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Automotive AxlesCummins IndiaKalyani Groupopen offer

    Next Article

    TCS expects weakness from this vertical while Street remains divided on prospects

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng