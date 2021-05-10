  • SENSEX
CSB Bank shares jump 8% after it posts record net profit for FY21

May 10, 2021

The stock rose as much as 7.8 percent to its day's high of Rs 278 per share on the BSE.
For the March quarter, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore as against a loss of Rs 59.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The gross NPAs came in at Rs 393.49 crore versus Rs 409.43 crore a year ago.
May 10, 2021

