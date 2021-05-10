CSB Bank shares jump 8% after it posts record net profit for FY21 Updated : May 10, 2021 11:09:29 IST The stock rose as much as 7.8 percent to its day's high of Rs 278 per share on the BSE. For the March quarter, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore as against a loss of Rs 59.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The gross NPAs came in at Rs 393.49 crore versus Rs 409.43 crore a year ago. Published : May 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply