CSB Bank raises Rs 184 crore from anchor investors
Updated : November 22, 2019 07:47 AM IST
CSB Bank raised Rs 184 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its IPO commencing on Friday.
The shares are being sold to anchor investors at the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 195 apiece.
