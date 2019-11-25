Market
CSB Bank IPO subscribed 2.26 times so far on Day 2
Updated : November 25, 2019 01:28 PM IST
The CSB Bank IPO, which opened for subscription on November 22, will close on November 26 and has a price band of Rs 193 to Rs 195 per share.
As of 1 PM, the CSB Bank IPO received bids for 2,61,15,750 shares as against the issue size of 1,15,54,987 shares on the second day of the share sale today, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange.
CSB Bank aims to raise about Rs 410 crore via the IPO and plans to use the proceeds towards increasing its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
