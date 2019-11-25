CSB Bank IPO subscribed 2.26 times so far on Day 2

The CSB Bank IPO received strong interest from investors on the second day as well, with subscription of 2.26 times so far on Monday. The IPO, which opened for subscription on November 22, will close on November 26 and has a price band of Rs 193 to Rs 195 per share.

As of 1 PM, the CSB Bank IPO received bids for 2,61,15,750 shares as against the issue size of 1,15,54,987 shares on the second day of the share sale today, according to data available with the National Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the CSB Bank IPO was fully subscribed. The issue had received bids for 1,20,87,450 shares, reflecting 1.05 times subscription at the end of Monday. The category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 10 percent, while that for retail investors was subscribed 5.60 times.

CSB Bank aims to raise about Rs 410 crore via the IPO and plans to use the proceeds towards increasing its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Post the IPO listing, CSB Bank's market cap would be Rs 3,348 – 3,382 crore.

The CSB Bank IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of face value Rs 10 each with an aim to raise Rs 24 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.97 crore shares worth Rs 385 crore by existing investors.

Following the fresh issue of shares, promoter entity Fairfax India Holdings' stake in CSB Bank will fall to 49.73 percent from the present 50.09 percent. The promoter, which acquired 51 percent in CSB Bank in February 2019, has five years to reduce holding to 40 percent and 15 years to go down to 15 percent in compliance with RBI requirements.