CSB Bank IPO subscribed 14 times so far on Day 3
Updated : November 26, 2019 02:20 PM IST
As of 2 PM, the CSB Bank IPO received 15,94,07,175 bids against the total issue size of 1.15 crore shares, according to data available with NSE.
CSB Bank plans to use the proceeds towards increasing its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
