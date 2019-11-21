#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
CSB Bank IPO opens on November 22: Should you subscribe?

Updated : November 21, 2019 03:26 PM IST

At the higher end of the price band, the CSB Bank IPO aims to raise around Rs 410 crore. The IPO closes on November 26.
Analysts said the bank has become adequately capitalised after investments from Fairfax India Holdings, which acquired 51 percent in CSB Bank in February 2019. 
cnbc two logos
