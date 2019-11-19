Finance
CSB Bank IPO opens November 22; price band Rs 193-195/share
Updated : November 19, 2019 03:53 PM IST
The price band of shares is kept at Rs 193-195 apiece in a lot size of 75 shares and its multiples.
The shares will be listed on both Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank said.
The lender, formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, will raise fresh capital worth Rs 24 crore in the proposed IPO.
