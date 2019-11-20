CSB Bank IPO opens on November 22: Key things to know
Updated : November 20, 2019 12:47 PM IST
The CSB Bank IPO will open for subscription on November and will close on November 26.
The IPO has a price band of Rs 193-Rs 195 per share, with an aim to raise Rs 409.68 crore at the higher end of the price range.
