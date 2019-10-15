Market
CSB Bank gets SEBI's go-ahead for IPO
Updated : October 15, 2019 07:07 AM IST
Kerala-based CSB Bank, formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, has received Sebi's go-ahead to float an initial public offering.
Through the offer, CSB Bank is looking to raise fresh capital by issuing shares worth Rs 30 crore apart from an offer for sale of 1.98 crore shares by existing shareholders.
Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa has a controlling stake in the bank which posted a loss of Rs 197.4 crore in the financial year 2018-19.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more