Crompton Greaves surges 5% on improved outlook; CLSA raises price target
Updated : January 17, 2020 02:37 PM IST
Crompton Greaves quoted at Rs 251.35 per share, up 2.07 percent on BSE at 12.44 pm.
CLSA expects Crompton Greaves' margin to rebound with efforts on cost optimisation.
Crompton Greaves gave over 54.2 percent returns in the last three years, slightly higher than Sensex return of 54 percent.
