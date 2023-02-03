Weak demand, inflation drag Crompton Consumer earnings - shares fall most in three years

PAT dropped 41% to Rs 88 crore year-on-year from Rs 148 crore a year ago.

Lighting and consumer electrical products major Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.'s shares declined more than 8 percent to trade at 52-week low levels in morning deals on Friday after disappointing results for the December quarter.

The company's financial results for the December quarter missed the CNBC-TV18 poll by a large extent on all parameters.

The company reported a 41 percent fall in profit after tax to Rs 88 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 148 crore a year ago. The PAT was lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 115 crore.

Its consolidated revenue rose by 7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,516 crore but was lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 1,671 crore for the quarter.

The company’s EBITDA was also lower at Rs 152 crore as against the poll estimate of Rs 197 crore and down by 25 percent compared to Rs 202 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA margins dropped to 10 percent in the December quarter from 14.3 percent a year ago. The poll estimate was 11.8 percent for the quarter.

The company’s revenue from electric consumer durables declined to Rs 1,020 crore from Rs 1,100 crore in the year-ago period. The lighting products segment revenue was also down at Rs 248 crore compared to Rs 311 crore a year ago.

Butterfly products contributed Rs 248 crore to total revenue. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals completed the acquisition of Butterfly in the September quarter.

The company faced challenges in the quarter due to subdued consumer demand led by inflation and increased competitive intensity. Its pumps business also faced headwinds in the quarter.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals are trading down by 8.89 percent at Rs 302.80.