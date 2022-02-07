CreditAccess shares rally 20%; co posts net profit at Rs 117 crore

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen surged 20 percent during early trade on Monday after the microfinance lender reported a strong set of Q3 numbers.

At 12:40 pm, CreditAccess pared some initial gains and was trading at Rs 719.95, up 64.30 points, or 9.81 percent higher.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 117 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a loss of Rs 79 crore the previous year, on the back of strong business growth and greater interest revenue.

The country's largest NBFC-MFI increased its revenue by 18.4 percent year on year to Rs 14,587 crore, with a collection efficiency of 95 percent. The lender's branch network grew by roughly 15 percent year over year to 1,593.

The Bengaluru-based microlender's overall income increased by 27 percent to Rs 690 crore, with net interest income increasing by 36 percent to Rs 412 crore, the company said in a statement.

Operating profit before provisions increased by 61 percent to Rs 274 crore. The percentage of gross non-performing assets was 6 percent.

