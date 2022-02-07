0

CreditAccess shares rally 20%; co posts net profit at Rs 117 crore

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Shares of CreditAccess Grameen surged 20 percent during early trade on Monday after the microfinance lender reported a strong set of Q3 numbers. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 117 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a loss of Rs 79 crore the previous year.

At 12:40 pm, CreditAccess pared some initial gains and was trading at Rs 719.95, up 64.30 points, or 9.81 percent higher.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 117 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a loss of Rs 79 crore the previous year, on the back of strong business growth and greater interest revenue.
The country's largest NBFC-MFI increased its revenue by 18.4 percent year on year to Rs 14,587 crore, with a collection efficiency of 95 percent. The lender's branch network grew by roughly 15 percent year over year to 1,593.
The Bengaluru-based microlender's overall income increased by 27 percent to Rs 690 crore, with net interest income increasing by 36 percent to Rs 412 crore, the company said in a statement.
Operating profit before provisions increased by 61 percent to Rs 274 crore. The percentage of gross non-performing assets was 6 percent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2022, announced the guarantee cover for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to a total of Rs 5 lakh crore.
ECLGS was launched by the government in May 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic to provide relief to micro, small and mid-sized firms hit the hardest by the pandemic. This scheme was part of the Rs 20 lakh crore called the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan for COVID relief.
