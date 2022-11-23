CreditAccess Grameen board approves raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs

The company will have the option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 250 crore.

India’s largest microfinance entity CreditAccess Grameen on Wednesday said that its board has approved the proposal to raise Rs 500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

CreditAccess Grameen’s board has approved the allotment of 50 lakh NCDs at a face value of Rs 1,000 each, with a base issue size of up to Rs 250 crore.

The company will have the option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 250 crore.

A total of 12.5 lakh NCDs are allotted for Category 1 of the issue, followed by 17.5 lakh NCDs for Category 2, 7.5 lakh for Category 3, and another 12.5 lakh for Category 4, taking the cumulative count to a total of 50 lakh NCDs.

On November 5 and November 15, CreditAccess Grameen filed its proposals to issue NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,000 each.

The NCD issue opened on November 14 and will close on December 2. The company will have an option of early closure as well. These NCDs will be listed on the NSE as well as the BSE.

AK Capital Services Ltd. is the Lead Manager to the Tranche I Issue while Catalyst Trusteeship Limited is the Debenture Trustee. KFin Technologies is the Registrar for the issue.

The company will be issuing NCDs for 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months with a coupon rate between 9.83 percent and 10.46 percent across categories. The minimum application for the same would be Rs 10,000 or 10 NCDs and in multiples of Rs 1,000 thereafter.

Allotment will happen on a first-come-first-serve basis before oversubscription and after that allotment will be made on a proportionate basis.