English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

CreditAccess Grameen board approves raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs

CreditAccess Grameen board approves raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs

CreditAccess Grameen board approves raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 5:23 PM IST (Published)

The company will have the option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 250 crore.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell CreditAccess Gr share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read

India’s largest microfinance entity CreditAccess Grameen on Wednesday said that its board has approved the proposal to raise Rs 500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).


CreditAccess Grameen’s board has approved the allotment of 50 lakh NCDs at a face value of Rs 1,000 each, with a base issue size of up to Rs  250 crore.

The company will have the option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 250 crore.

A total of 12.5 lakh NCDs are allotted for Category 1 of the issue, followed by 17.5 lakh NCDs for Category 2, 7.5 lakh for Category 3, and another 12.5 lakh for Category 4, taking the cumulative count to a total of 50 lakh NCDs.

On November 5 and November 15, CreditAccess Grameen filed its proposals to issue NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,000 each.

The NCD issue opened on November 14 and will close on December 2. The company will have an option of early closure as well. These NCDs will be listed on the NSE as well as the BSE.

AK Capital Services Ltd. is the Lead Manager to the Tranche I Issue while Catalyst Trusteeship Limited is the Debenture Trustee. KFin Technologies is the Registrar for the issue.

The company will be issuing NCDs for 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months with a coupon rate between 9.83 percent and 10.46 percent across categories. The minimum application for the same would be Rs 10,000 or 10 NCDs and in multiples of Rs 1,000 thereafter.

Allotment will happen on a first-come-first-serve basis before oversubscription and after that allotment will be made on a proportionate basis.

Shares of Credit Access Grameen ended 1 percent lower at Rs 955.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CreditAccess Grameen

Previous Article

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in Pune

Next Article

Impact of steel export duty cut to translate by March, says Jindal Stainless

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng