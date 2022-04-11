CreditAccess Grameen announces business update on key operational indicators; shares gain 3%

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd gained close to 3 percent on Monday after the microfinance institution announced its business update on key operational indicators for March 2022.

At 11:30 am, shares of the MFI were trading 2.11 percent higher, or up 19.50 points, at Rs 942.85 on the BSE.

Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) for CA Grameen grew by 21.1 percent YoY to Rs 13,732 crore while that of subsidiary Madura Micro Finance Limited (MMFL) grew by 27.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,869 crore.

For CA Grameen, disbursements of Rs 1,825 crore took place in March 22 compared to Rs 1,400 crore in February 22 while disbursements for MMFL stood at Rs 432 crore in March 22 compared to Rs 346 crore in February 22.

The branch network grew by 15 percent YoY to 1,638 branches in March 22, CA Grameen said in an exchange filing with BSE. 214 new branches opened in the financial year 2022, primarily across newer markets.

1,24,787 new borrowers were added in March 22 (vs. 89,871 in Feb-22). The cumulative addition stood at 5,05,300 new borrowers in the last two quarters.

CA Grameen’s collection efficiency stood at 96 percent (excl. arrears)/97 percent (incl. arrears) in Mar 22 compared to 96 percent (excl. arrears)/97 percent (incl. arrears) in Feb 22.

For MMFL, collection efficiency stood at 92 percent (excl. arrears)/94 percent (incl. arrears) in Mar 22 compared to 91 percent (excl. arrears)/93 percent (including arrears) in Feb 22.

Last month, CreditAccess Grameen said it will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through a public issue of bonds. The board of directors has considered and unanimously approved "the proposal of raising funds through public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the domestic market up to Rs 1,500 crore in different tranches," it said in a regulatory filing.