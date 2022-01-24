Credit Suisse upgrades Cipla to 'outperform' from 'neutral', raises target price; here's why

Credit Suisse has upgraded Cipla to ‘outperform’ from ‘neutral’ raising the target price to Rs 1,150 from Rs 910.

Cipla shares surged on Monday, a day ahead of the pharma major's third quarter earnings. The stock quoted at Rs 886.50 apiece on NSE at 12.40 pm, after opening at Rs 871.50. It hit the day's high at Rs 892.50 and the day's low at Rs 867.45.

The uptrend in the stock also comes as global brokerage Credit Suisse upgraded Cipla to ‘outperform’ from ‘neutral’ rating. It also raised the share target price to Rs 1,150 from the earlier Rs 910.

Credit Suisse believes that the market is underestimating two things – strength of Cipla’s consumer wellness franchise and the increasing sales mix of injectables and respiratory products in the US.

According to Credit Suisse, these two businesses will increase to 60 percent by FY26.

In the last one year, Cipla has returned just a little over 6 percent to its investors, underperforming the broader Nifty which has surged over 21 percent. The five-year return on the NSE frontline index is almost 100 percent, while Cipla has given 53 percent to its investors. Year-to-date return on Cipla is negative with the pharma major correcting almost 5 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 return YTD is also negative by 2 percent.

