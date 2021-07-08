Credit Suisse overweight on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI; here’s why

Credit Suisse is overweight on banks. Neelkanth Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Securities Research at Credit Suisse, believes that the bank credit growth being at a 60-year low has been a major concern for a lot of the investors.

Now he expects at least two basis points (bps) upgrade to the consensus FY22 and FY23 GDP forecast and as short-term bank loans track their nominal GDP, a pick-up could add meaningfully to the overall growth.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are the top picks for the brokerage house.

