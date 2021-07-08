Home

    Credit Suisse overweight on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI; here’s why

    By Nimesh Shah | IST (Updated)
    Credit Suisse is overweight on banks. Neelkanth Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Securities Research at Credit Suisse, believes that the bank credit growth being at a 60-year low has been a major concern for a lot of the investors.

    Credit Suisse is overweight on banks. Neelkanth Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Securities Research at Credit Suisse, believes that the bank credit growth being at a 60-year low has been a major concern for a lot of the investors.
    Now he expects at least two basis points (bps) upgrade to the consensus FY22 and FY23 GDP forecast and as short-term bank loans track their nominal GDP, a pick-up could add meaningfully to the overall growth.
    Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are the top picks for the brokerage house.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,999.50 452.50 1.64
    IndusInd Bank1,055.10 10.20 0.98
    IOC108.75 0.80 0.74
    Titan Company1,739.00 11.75 0.68
    BPCL463.00 2.50 0.54
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank1,055.65 11.05 1.06
    Bajaj Auto4,090.00 41.75 1.03
    Titan Company1,739.80 12.75 0.74
    NTPC118.05 0.70 0.60
    UltraTechCement6,956.40 33.55 0.48
