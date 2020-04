While equity markets are more than likely to remain prone to volatility in the weeks ahead, Credit Suisse believes the policy steps taken by governments and central banks, together with supportive valuations, should see the lows for equity markets hold.

Credit Suisse has come out with a list of 39 global stocks for long-term investment. The companies present attributes of GDP+ top-line growth, high barriers to entry, consistency in track record and valuations that do not fully reflect these merits, it said.

Among these, it has included three Indian companies which it expects to be at attractive valuation after the recent slump in the markets and can drive growth in the future.

Axis Bank | Outperform | TP: Rs 460

Post COVID-19 outbreak disruption, Axis Bank has corrected by more than 50 percent in a month and now trades at ~1x fwd BVPS versus Long term mean of 2.1x fwd BVPS as the market is factoring drastic decline in growth (single digit) and rise in provisions, Credit Suisse said.

The global research house believes that large private banks will be competitively better-positioned post the COVID-19 led disruption. It also expects that the recent events in the Indian financial space will lead to consolidation gains for large private players with established liability franchises over the medium term.

At the current market prices, most risks are priced-in, it added. However, a significant delay in ending lockdowns (beyond May 2020) and subsequently, stretched out recovery process will remain a key risk for Axis Bank as they can drive significant asset quality deterioration in times of loan book consolidation.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Outperform | TP: Rs 390

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has a much larger opportunity in implements (farm equipment) which is yet a nascent business in India. While several moving parts increase variability, the brokerage thinks M&M can sustain a 6-8 percent growth rate for several years.

Tractor business is the main cash cow growing at a 5-6 percent CAGR and can continue to do so for the next 8-10 years, Credit Suisse expects.

M&M now trades at 9.9x FY21 and 6x FY22 core earnings. This is a 60 percent discount to PV leader Maruti and around 40 percent discount to a much smaller tractor OEM, Escorts. We believe this discount can be lower as it accounts for a high amount of cash outflows to make up for deficits at M&M’s unlisted subsidiaries, the brokerage added.

However, near-term risks primarily stem from a longer than expected lockdown. The more long term risk pertains to sustainable tractor growth being lower-than-expected and agri-implements opportunity not fructifying as expected.

Credit Suisse expects the tractors to hold up better than other vehicle segments as agriculture led demand remains favorable and may only be postponed despite the lockdown.

Godrej Consumer Products | Outperform | TP: Rs 630

“GCPL has a strong track record of innovation-led growth, which will help them in their smaller categories like handwash, liquid detergents, and baby care,” Credit Suisse said.

The research house expects 10-12 percent revenue growth after the COVID-19 impact is reflected in FY21. Earnings growth is likely to be stronger at 14-15 percent due to improving mix and cost savings initiatives.

The stock trades at 31x FY21 and 27x FY22 earnings, at a 40 percent discount to sector leader Hindustan Unilever. “With similar growth opportunity but higher international exposure we believe the stock should trade at a lower discount of 20-25 percent over HUL. In the grey sky scenario we can see the stock trade at 20-25x FY22 earnings which is the low end of its trading range in the past 5 years,” Credit Suisse said.

Further, GCPL’s Africa business continues to remain volatile due to regular disruptions and currency fluctuations. However, its contribution to the business has shrunk with Africa at ~12 percent of EBITDA.