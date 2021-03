Credit Suisse has given a 'outperform' rating to Shriram Transport Finance. The brokerage firm reiterates the outperform rating with improving growth, margin, and asset quality outlook. Credit Suisse has set a price target of Rs 1,625 for the stock.

A few weeks ago, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Umesh Revankar, the managing director of Shriram Transport Finance, said that the demand was picking up slowly, but steadily. He stated that there has been a pick-up in auto sales and therefore demand for commercial vehicle (CV) financing has also risen. He expects the loan growth to be around 6 percent in the 2021 fiscal but added that it will be much higher next year.