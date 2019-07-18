Market
Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings
Updated : July 18, 2019 10:41 AM IST
DFM Foods' share surged 19.9 percent to Rs 293 per share touching the 52-week high mark intraday on the National Stock Exchange.
At 10.00 AM, it was trading 10.57 percent up at Rs 270 per share, while the Nifty was down 21.75 points, 0.19 percent at 11,665.75.
The first-quarter profit jumped to Rs 7.63 crore versus Rs 5.01 crore, while the revenue rose to Rs 127.72 crore versus Rs 98.69 crore on a yearly basis.
