Why are shares of this footwear brand locked in an upper circuit?

Cravatex had a market capitalisation of Rs 98 crore as of Wednesday's closing. Metro Brands is acquiring Cravatex for Rs 202 crore.
Metro Brands will pay Rs 202 crore for the transaction double that of Cravatex's market capitalisation as of closing on Wednesday, which stood at Rs 98 crore.
Cravatex, a licensing, distribution, and sourcing company, has the exclusive long‐term license for the Italian sportswear brand FILA. It also owns the sportswear brand Proline and represents other international brands.
The acquisition is based on the fulfillment of closing conditions by both parties. Paragon Partners, an existing investor in Cravatex Brands Ltd., will also sell its entire stake as part of this transaction.
Metro Brands also reported its September quarter results last evening where all parameters grew on a year-on-year basis, however, the results appeared weak when compared to the June quarter.