Craftsman Automation to launch Rs 824 crore-IPO on March 15; price band fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 Updated : March 09, 2021 01:57 PM IST The issue, which closes on March 17, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares by existing shareholders. At the higher price band, the company plans to raise Rs 824 crore from the issue. Published : March 09, 2021 01:57 PM IST