Craftsman Automation to launch Rs 824 crore-IPO on March 15; price band fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490

Craftsman Automation, an engineering products and manufacturing services company is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 15 at a price band of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share.

The issue, which closes on March 17, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares by existing shareholders. At the higher price band, the company plans to raise Rs 824 crore from the issue.

The company’s promoter Srinivasan Ravi will sell 1,30,640 equity shares, and investors Marina III (Singapore) Pte Ltd and International Finance Corporation will divest 15,59,260 equity shares and 14,14,050 equity shares, respectively, through the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Individual shareholder K Gomatheswaran will sell 14,17,500 equity shares via OFS.

The promoter shareholding after the issue would reduce to 59.76 percent from 63.40 percent at present.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples of 10 thereafter. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots.

The company has appointed Axis Capital and IIFL Securities as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

According to the company, it will utilise net fresh issue funds for debt repayment and to meet general corporate purposes.

Craftsman Automation is an engineering company engaged in the manufacturing of precision components. It operates in three segments— Automotive-Powertrain and others, Automotive-Aluminium Products, and Industrial and Engineering equipment segment.

The company said it was the largest player involved in the machining of cylinder blocks and cylinder heads in the intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment as well as in the construction equipment industry in India.