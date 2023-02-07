Motilal Oswal calls Craftsman Automation a beneficiary of the import substitution play

Craftsman Automation's revenue is likely to grow at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 13 percent between financial year 2023 - 2025.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't
Feb 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author
Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan
Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician
Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Motilal Oswal called the company a beneficiary of the import substitution play and increased sourcing from India.
The brokerage expects linearity in revenue and earnings over the next few years led by a cyclical recovery in commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, along with new order wins in other segments.
As a bear case scenario, Motilal Oswal projects a 15.8 percent downside in the share price with risks including macro headwinds in developed markets and lower-than-anticipated growth in underlying industries.
Craftsman Automation is a smallcap diversified engineering company. The company's segments include automotive products with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities.
The company also has a sizable exposure to non-auto products, nearly 40 percent in the current financial year. Its non-automobile segments include aluminum die-casting and manufacturing of mining and construction equipment. The company has a market cap of Rs 7164.61 Crore.
The auto ancillary major reported 37 percent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter at Rs 51.61 crore. The company’s revenue surged to Rs 749 crore in Q3FY23, a 35 percent growth YoY.