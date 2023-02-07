Motilal Oswal calls Craftsman Automation a beneficiary of the import substitution play

Craftsman Automation's revenue is likely to grow at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 13 percent between financial year 2023 - 2025.

Shares of engineering services company Craftsman Automation gained 3 percent on Tuesday after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 3,925. The price target implies a potential upside of 19 percent from current levels.

Shares of the company have risen by nearly 60 percent over the last 12 months.

Motilal Oswal called the company a beneficiary of the import substitution play and increased sourcing from India.

The brokerage expects linearity in revenue and earnings over the next few years led by a cyclical recovery in commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, along with new order wins in other segments.

Craftsman Automation's revenue is likely to grow at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 13 percent between financial year 2023 - 2025.

As a bear case scenario, Motilal Oswal projects a 15.8 percent downside in the share price with risks including macro headwinds in developed markets and lower-than-anticipated growth in underlying industries.

Craftsman Automation is a smallcap diversified engineering company. The company's segments include automotive products with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities.

The company also has a sizable exposure to non-auto products, nearly 40 percent in the current financial year. Its non-automobile segments include aluminum die-casting and manufacturing of mining and construction equipment. The company has a market cap of Rs 7164.61 Crore.

The auto ancillary major reported 37 percent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter at Rs 51.61 crore. The company’s revenue surged to Rs 749 crore in Q3FY23, a 35 percent growth YoY.

Shares of Craftsman Automation ended 2 percent higher at Rs 3,370.