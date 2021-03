Shares of Craftsman Automation got listed at Rs 1,350 apiece, a discount of 9.4 percent to the issue price of Rs 1,490 on the BSE. The stock got listed at Rs 1,359 on the National Stock Exchange, a discount of 8.79 percent.

The Rs 823.7-crore initial public offering (IPO) of auto component maker Craftsman Automation was subscribed 3.8 times during March 15-17.

The reserved portion for retail investors was subscribed 3.44 times, while that of non-institutional investors 2.84 times. Qualified institutional buyers' reserved portion saw 5.21 times subscription.

The issue comprised of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in 3 business segments namely, Automotive - Powertrain and Others, Automotive – Aluminium Products, and Industrial and Engineering.