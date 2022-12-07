Craftsman Automation shares rise after marquee funds buy stake

Among the major buyers in this bulk deal were India Acorn ICAV, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP.

Shares of auto ancillary firm Craftsman Automation Ltd. rose for the fifth day of gains on Wednesday after some of the company’s equity changed hands through open market transactions on Tuesday, December 6.

Investor Marina III (Singapore) Pte Ltd. on Tuesday sold its entire 5.48 percent stake in Craftsman Automation by offloading 11.56 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 apiece. This valued the transaction at roughly Rs 370 crore.

Among the major buyers in this bulk deal were India Acorn ICAV, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP. Together, they acquired more than 7 lakh shares, or a 3.3 percent stake, in Craftsman Automation.

White Oak acquired a total of 1.28 lakh shares, ADIA bought 2.4 lakh shares, and India Acorn ICAV purchased 3.33 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 per share.

On Wednesday, shares of Craftsman Automation were trading at Rs 3,370.95 apiece, up nearly 3 percent, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 3,388. Notably, the stock has jumped over 11 percent in the last five trading sessions (taking Wednesday’s high into account).

Over the past year, the stock has rallied nearly 48.5 percent compared to an over 10 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index during the same period.

In the September quarter, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 25 percent to Rs 62.5 crore. The profit growth came on the back of a 36 percent rise in net sales to Rs 776.24 crore.

Shares of Craftsman Automation are trading 2.84 percent higher at Rs 3,364.55.