Cox & Kings shares slip 5% after IATA suspends company's licence
Updated : July 09, 2019 02:47 PM IST
Shares of Cox & Kings slipped 5 percent intraday on Tuesday after the travel company’s licence was suspended by International Air Transport Association (IATA).
In its press release, the company said,” Kindly be informed that lATA has suspended its license for selling tickets. However, the Company will continue to issue tickets on cash and carry basis.”
