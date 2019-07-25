Market
Cox & Kings falls nearly 5% after it defaults on commercial papers worth Rs 174 crore
Updated : July 25, 2019 11:46 AM IST
The stock fell 4.73 percent intraday to Rs 14.10 per scrip on the NSE.
In the last one year, the company has eroded about 93 percent of investors' wealth.
