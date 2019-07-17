Cox & Kings defaults on repayments for 4th time in 3 weeks
Updated : July 17, 2019 07:16 AM IST
This is the fourth instance within a span of just three weeks that the beleaguered firm has defaulted on meeting financial obligations.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has defaulted on payment on unsecured commercial papers worth Rs 45 crore on July 16, 2019.
In a separate filing, the company said it defaulted on July 15, 2019, towards paying interest of more than Rs 41 lakh during June 15 to July 15, 2019, on secured redeemable non-convertible bonds (NCDs) worth Rs 50 crore.
