Cox & Kings and family of wealth destroyers: Investors flee stocks even at all-time low price

Updated : September 15, 2019 03:18 PM IST

The travel company stocks saw an erosion of over 98 percent of its share value in barely an year, amid rating downgrades and a series of defaults on payments towards maturity of commercial papers.
CARE Ratings downgraded ratings of the company, stating that the rating strengths are tempered by exposure of the company's travel business to macro-economic factors prevailing in the markets to which it caters and the fragmented nature of the domestic travel industry.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) holding in Cox & Kings decreased by 3.24 percent in June quarter.
cnbc two logos
