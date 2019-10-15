Cox & Kings hits lower circuit after director Ravindran Menon quits

Shares of Cox & Kings Financial Services hit lower circuit on Tuesday after the company’s whole-time director resigned with immediate effect citing "poor health".

At 09:52 am, the share was trading 10 percent lower at 45 paise on the NSE. In the last 6 months, the stock has eroded 99.19 percent of the investors' wealth.

The company in its BSE regulatory filing said that V P Ravindran Menon, whole-time director, is resigning from his position with immediate effect from October 14, 2019.

“In this regard, we wish to clarify that Me. V. P. Ravindran Menon has resigned due to poor health reasons and has confirmed that there is no further material reason for his resignation," the filing said.

As per the balance sheet, the company's borrowings have increased 60 percent in one year to March 31, 2019.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.