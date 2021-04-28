COVID proof? Sensex rockets 789 points amid warnings of earnings downgrades Updated : April 28, 2021 04:14:25 IST The rebound is all the more surprising, given that foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of Indian equities this month. Banks and financial services stocks led the Nifty higher, despite this segment of the economy being most vulnerable to the curbs announced by the various state governments. Published : April 28, 2021 04:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply