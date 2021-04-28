  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

COVID proof? Sensex rockets 789 points amid warnings of earnings downgrades

Updated : April 28, 2021 04:14:25 IST

The rebound is all the more surprising, given that foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of Indian equities this month.
Banks and financial services stocks led the Nifty higher, despite this segment of the economy being most vulnerable to the curbs announced by the various state governments.
COVID proof? Sensex rockets 789 points amid warnings of earnings downgrades
Published : April 28, 2021 04:14 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators to be procured from PM CARES fund

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators to be procured from PM CARES fund

Maha gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

Maha gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

Procurement of 1.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered for 18 plus people: TN Govt

Procurement of 1.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered for 18 plus people: TN Govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement