COVID-19 Second Wave: Pharma stocks in focus again; Nifty Pharma outperforms benchmarks

Updated : April 22, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Cadila Health is up the most, around 34 percent while Cipla and Dr Reddy's rose over 20 percent each.
In the last one month, the pharma index has outperformed frontline indices.
Analysts expect pharma stocks to continue rising and outperform Nifty over the medium term.
Published : April 22, 2021 12:49 PM IST

