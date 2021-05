IT stocks like Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Birlasoft were buzzing in trade today.

There was a concern over the past month that perhaps execution and customer deliverables may be impacted because of employee absentees due to the second COVID wave.

In the Mindtree analyst meet on May 26, the company exuded confidence. The management reiterated their FY22 guidance of double-digit revenue growth, holding on to EBITDA margins of 20 percent.

Birlasoft is up 20 percent this week after it reported its Q4FY21 earnings. TCS said they have not seen any impact but HCL Technologies has warned of some revenue weakness in the near-term due to the second wave of COVID-19.