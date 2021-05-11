COVID-19 resilient 2.0 portfolio: IIFL Securities lists 9 stocks with up to 28% upside
Updated : May 11, 2021 02:16 PM IST
The second wave of COVID has been proving to be more disastrous than the first and many economic and health indicators are already pointing towards a downward revision in the GDP forecast. In such a scenario, brokerage house IIFL Securities suggest investing in the COVID resilient sectors. Sectors like Healthcare, Pharma, Diagnostic & select FMCG will continue to thrive during the FY22, it added. For FY21, it has built and recommended a 'Covid Resilient Portfolio' considering valuations and taking a bottom-up approach in the light of sharp rally in broader markets. Aided by the increased global liquidity and defensive COVID resilience nature of the portfolio, it expects very limited downside risk for these stocks. Here's the list: