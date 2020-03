In order to support customers in the wake of national lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Maruti Suzuki has announced a series of steps for extension of warranty and service of its vehicles. The company has also given simple tips to car owners to help maintain their cars in this 'idle' phase.

According to its press release, customers who have a warranty and extended warranty scheduled between March 15-April 30 can now avail free services until June 30.

The company has also given some important maintenance tips in its press release.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki's share price has slipped 31 percent in the month of March. At 11:15 am, the shares were trading 3 percent lower at Rs 4,482 apiece.