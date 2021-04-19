  • SENSEX
COVID-19 curbs: Airline shares fall as domestic air traffic dips; SpiceJet down 6%, IndiGo 3.5%

Updated : April 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST

Shares of airlines declined on Monday after domestic air traffic dips sharply amid rising COVID-19 cases.
The weekly average daily domestic flight passengers stood at 1,93,000 for the week ending 17 April, compared with 2,32,000 in the week ending April 10.
SpiceJet fell as much as 6,4 percent to its day's low of Rs 61.55 per share on BSE while InterGlobe Aviation shares shed 3.6 percent to Rs 1,526.70 per share.
