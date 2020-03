Most people across the country are fearing for their jobs given the current crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. The economic meltdown, unemployment and liquidity crunch have had a negative impact on almost every sector, but the travel and tourism industry seems to be the most-affected.

The travel and tourism industry was already hit by the economic slowdown in 2019, coupled with macro challenges and geopolitical issues. And then came the COVID-19 pandemic that didn't take much time to shut the entire world down.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council India Initiative (WTTCII) and the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality, the coronavirus pandemic could leave over 38 million people jobless, which is approximately 70 percent of the total tourism and hospitality sector workforce.

Not just mass unemployment, the extended national lockdown could lead to bankruptcies and closure of numerous travel firms. The current scenario is bad, especially in the aviation industry as airlines have had to shut operations. Experts suggest that in the coming two quarters, around 40,000 jobs could be lost.

The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation India (CAPA India) has said that India's aviation industry, excluding Air India, will incur losses of up to $600 million in Q4FY20. If the government does not intervene, several Indian carriers would have to shut operations by May or June due to lack of liquidity, the report warned.

Stocks related to the industry have shed over 70 percent of their gains this year.

InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet slipped 38 percent and 72 percent, respectively. Hotel stocks like Indian Hotels has lost 50 percent of its share value, while Chalet Hotels, EIH and LemonTree Hotels have shed 47 percent, 61 percent and 67 percent, respectively.

Thomas Cook stocks have plunged by 66 percent, BLS International Services has slipped 54 percent in trade in 2020.

Industry associations have expressed concerns over falling businesses and said that if the impact of the pandemic is not addressed immediately, it could stretch over for years and revival of jobs will become almost impossible. The impact of the deadly outbreak is already being witnessed as job losses and layoffs have started in the sector.