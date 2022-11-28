Cosmo First shares gain most in five months on proposal to consider share buyback

The company informed the exchanges earlier this month that its margins were under pressure in the overseas subsidiaries due to an increase in raw material costs and the weakening of foreign currencies against the US dollar, particularly in Japan and Korea.

Shares of BOPP films maker Cosmo First surged over 7 percent on Monday after the company announced its board will meet on December 1 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

Cosmo Films is the world’s largest producer of thermal lamination films, the second-largest player in specialty label films, and the world’s largest supplier of Industrial Application Films.

Although the near-term outlook for non-specialty films could be challenging, the company will continue to expand on specialty films.

In the September quarter, the company's consolidated sales rose by 3 percent to Rs 778 crore. Its profit after tax dropped 24 percent to Rs 73 crore.

Cosmo First's EBITDA stood lower at Rs 124 crore due to lower vanilla BOPP film margin, although part of it got mitigated with an increase in specialty sales as well as specialty margin.

Its BOPP film margin was running close to Rs 20 per kg during the September 2022 quarter.

The stock has fallen 18 percent in the past three months while it declined over 22 percent in the past year due to rising cost pressures.