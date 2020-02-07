Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

Corporation Bank shares zoom nearly 10% on remarkable Q3 results

Updated : February 07, 2020 04:42 PM IST

Shares of Corporation Bank climbed 9.68 percent to close at Rs 25.50 on the BSE.
Public sector lender Corporation Bank on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased seven fold to Rs 420.83 crore in third quarter ended on December 31, 2019, on higher interest income, albeit provisions for bad loans surged.
In absolute terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 19,557.16 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 21,921.42 crore a year ago.
Corporation Bank shares zoom nearly 10% on remarkable Q3 results

You May Also Like

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement