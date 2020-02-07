Earnings
Corporation Bank shares zoom nearly 10% on remarkable Q3 results
Updated : February 07, 2020 04:42 PM IST
Shares of Corporation Bank climbed 9.68 percent to close at Rs 25.50 on the BSE.
Public sector lender Corporation Bank on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased seven fold to Rs 420.83 crore in third quarter ended on December 31, 2019, on higher interest income, albeit provisions for bad loans surged.
In absolute terms, the gross NPAs stood at Rs 19,557.16 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 21,921.42 crore a year ago.