Coronavirus: Will fear of spread grip stock market investors?
Updated : January 28, 2020 09:25 PM IST
The brokerage said the impact of similar epidemic in the past was very short-term.
From the recent history it was found that volatility in asset classes eventually subsides.
Chinese health scare induced sell-off has been sharp in oil futures.
