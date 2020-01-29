Market
Coronavirus unlikely to take a toll on Indian stock market, says Credit Suisse
Updated : January 29, 2020 01:29 PM IST
The spread of coronavirus has also shaken the stock markets around the world.
In fact, market participants have been making cautious bets in the equities after the virus began to spread to different countries, claiming lives.
