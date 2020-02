The new coronavirus has killed more than 2,800 people and infected up to 83,000 worldwide so far. The disease is still spreading, and the ripple effects can be hugely felt across the commodities market. Fiona Boal, Global Head of Commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices, believes that it is difficult to forecast the trajectory of global oil demand though it is likely to take a hit.

“Weaker energy demand and disruption to key mineral resource supply chains will likely be the lasting economic impacts of coronavirus,” Boal told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview.

Speaking on the rising gold prices, she said the yellow metal has become popular over the last twelve months in response to heightened global geopolitical tensions and falling interest rates.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How do you see the commodities sector faring this year given the impact of coronavirus outbreak?

The coronavirus outbreak in China’s Hubei Province has flustered many financial markets, and the commodity markets have been hit particularly hard given the potential impact on global supply chains and the physical demand for commodities such as transportation fuel. There is also growing concern among market participants. If the virus spreads widely, it would weigh on global economic growth. Across the commodities markets, the biggest losses have been seen in the petroleum complex and industrial metals.

What impact has sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and tensions between the US and China had on petroleum?

The financial market’s reaction to the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran was muted, even benign. Likewise, the impact on petroleum markets of the prolonged US-China trade war has been surprisingly small. Taking market performance as a measure, there was been little visible dent to investors’ confidence from either of these geopolitical flare-ups. In contrast, the impact of coronavirus on the petroleum markets has been much more pronounced.

Gold has been a popular asset last year and saw a surge in its value. Do you see the trend to continue this year?

Gold has recently broken to a new five-year high and for now, is one of the only bright spots in the commodities complex. The S&P GSCI Gold is up 4 percent year to date due to a safe-haven bid on the back of heightened geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, along with the coronavirus contagion. As more government bonds across the globe displayed negative yields, gold remains well-positioned as a safe-haven alternative for investors.

How is coronavirus impacting the crude oil price, and what will be the future of the energy space?

Weaker energy demand and disruption to key mineral resource supply chains will likely be the lasting economic impacts of coronavirus. It is difficult to forecast the trajectory of global oil demand due to the virus outbreak but it is likely that global oil demand will take a hit. The International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its 2020 global oil demand estimates in mid-February. The IEA is now forecasting a 435,000 barrel per day drop in global oil demand year-on-year for Q1FY20; this would be the first quarterly drop in demand in more than ten years. On the supply side, Opec+ has shown no sign yet of reacting to the virus-related slump in demand by making additional production cuts. The S&P GSCI Brent Crude Oil is down 12.5 percent year to date.

We can see commodity prices rising globally. However, oil and gas, in particular, has slid down 4 percent. What are the reasons behind this?

The S&P GSCI, a widely recognised measure of broad commodity market beta, has fallen 3.9 percent in February while the S&P GSCI Petroleum is down 6.4 percent over the same period. The spread of coronavirus has had a measurable impact on demand for petroleum products particularly in China where factories and transportation infrastructure in the worst-affected regions have been shut down for weeks. Oil prices tend to reflect current physical supply and demand conditions which means that they are often the first to respond to slowdowns in global economic activity particularly if it is caused by a demand shock.

Why is gold becoming a more widely desired currency again?