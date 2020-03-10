Market Coronavirus, oil collapse erase $5 trillion from US stocks Updated : March 10, 2020 09:48 AM IST On the New York Stock Exchange, the number of shares hitting 52-week lows reached more than 3,500 on Monday, the biggest number of new lows since 2008. About $250 billion has been erased from the stock market value of Microsoft since February 19, more than any other US company. The S&P 500 energy index on Monday plunged 20 percent to its lowest level since August 2004 as investors reacted to the slump in oil prices.