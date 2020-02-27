Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Indian shares posted losses in three out of the four sessions this week after the spread of coronavirus outside China escalated, triggering heavy sell-offs in the global markets. Concerns surrounding the outbreak’s impact on the global economy have also forced investors to move to safe-haven assets.

The BSE Sensex has plunged over 1,700 points, while the NSE Nifty lost over 500 points this week. The benchmark indices have declined around 1 percent in three out of four sessions amid the coronavirus-led selloff.

Major selling was seen in auto and metal sectors, with the Nifty Auto and the Nifty Metal indices falling 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively in the four sessions this week. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSU Banks and the Nifty Pharma also lost around 6 percent each. The Nifty Bank and IT also shed 3 percent.

The biggest decline in the markets during the week was on Monday (February 24) when the indices plunged 2 percent. The benchmarks witnessed some consolidation on Tuesday, but the rising cases of the epidemic outside China continued to weigh on the sentiment, dragging benchmarks 1 percent on Wednesday as well as Thursday.

In the latest updates on the coronavirus, there have been more than 82,100 infections and 2,800 deaths worldwide, according to the latest toll from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Cases of the virus have appeared in 9 new countries, bringing the number of countries hit by the virus to more than 45. South Korea has announced over 1,590 infections - by far the largest outside China and 12 deaths.

Apart from the panic from the COVID-19 epidemic, other reasons have also contributed to the downfall of Indian indices this week.

Foreign portfolio investors have sold shares over Rs 6,900 crore in the past three days amid the sell-off as investors move to safer investment options.

Weeks hosting F&O expiry are usually volatile. With February F&O expiry today, the markets were also cautious as traders will rollover their positions from February series to March 2020 series.

Apart from this, the sentiment also remains weak as economists do not expect much change in the October-December GDP growth. According to economists at SBI, the GDP growth will stay flat at 4.5 percent in Q3. They also said that India faces the risk of getting impacted by the coronavirus epidemic economically because of its high reliance on Chinese imports for various goods.