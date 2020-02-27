Market Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions Updated : February 27, 2020 02:12 PM IST Just this week, the BSE Sensex has plunged over 1700 points, while the NSE Nifty lost over 500 points. The benchmarks have declined around 1 percent in three out of four sessions this week amid the coronavirus-led selloff. Foreign portfolio investors have sold shares over Rs 6,900 crore in the past three days amid the sell-off as investors move to safer investment options.