The Indian market saw its worst week in four years on Friday as all major global indices slipped fearing a coronavirus pandemic. Investors dumped equities expecting a further fall and maybe even a global recession.

Indian equity benchmark indices plunged in the early morning session with metal index as the worst amongst the lot.

The Nifty Metal index plunged 5.80 percent dragged by Vedanta, Tata Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel. Other sectoral indices in-line after metals were Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT. All these sectors slipped nearly 4 percent.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-date basis, Nifty PSU Bank slipped the most, by nearly 20 percent followed by Nifty Metal that fell 18 percent.

Other sectors that fell over 2 percent were Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty FMCG.

Nifty Pharma index was the relative outperformer trading 1.79 percent in the red.

