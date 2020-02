Indian benchmark indices plunged over 2 percent in the opening trade on Friday with Nifty slipping below 11,400 dragged by global worries about the outbreak of coronavirus and its implications on economic growth.

At 09:45 am, the Sensex nose-dived 1,115.39 points or 2.81 percent at 38630.27, and the Nifty slipped 335.85 points or 2.85 percent at 11,297.45.

Global share markets are headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis as investors ditched risky assets on fears the coronavirus would become a pandemic.

Asian Peers

In Asia, Japanese stocks were among the biggest losers regionally as the Nikkei 225 plummeted 4.14 percent while the Topix index dropped 4.1 percent.

Mainland China stocks also tumbled, with the Shenzhen component falling 4.44 percent while the Shenzhen composite slipped 4.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite was down 3.37 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also dropped by 2.69 percent.

South Korea’s Kospi was down 3.09 percent while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia plunged 3 percent.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropped 2.56 percent lower.

Overnight

The rout in Asia is led by Wall Street ending with deep cuts with the S&P 500 losing 137.63 points or 4.42 percent, to 2,978.76, registering its largest percentage drop since August 2011.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,190.95 points, or 4.42 percent, to 25,766.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 414.30 points, or 4.61 percent, to 8,566.48.